Bulgargaz will Reimburse Customers due to Cheaper Gas

Business » ENERGY | June 8, 2020, Monday // 16:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgargaz will Reimburse Customers due to Cheaper Gas

The price of natural gas is 53% lower today compared to a year ago, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at an extraordinary government meeting.

At the meeting it was decided that Bulgarian gas operator Bulgargaz will reimburse customers who purchased gas in the period January 1 - March 31 as the sum reaches BGN 201,685,227 (over 103 million euros). 59 million BGN or over 30 million euros will go to district heating company Toplofikatsiya Sofia and 22 million Bulgarian levs (over 11 million euros) - to gas distribution companies.

The reason for this is Gazprom's decision from March to reduce the delivery price of natural gas to Bulgaria by more than 40% retroactively from August 2019. The Russian company has already returned overpaid amounts to Bulgargaz and the Bulgarian gas operator has announced its readiness to reimburse its customers./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgargaz
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria