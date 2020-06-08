Bulgaria: 48 Workers in Dospat Tested Positive for COVID-19
A total of 48 workers from a workshop in the town of Dospat in southern Bulgaria have tested positive for coronavirus infection, according to updated data from the Regional Health Inspectorate.
New cases of the infection became known minutes ago and were announced at a briefing. The results come after a mass testing of the employees in the enterprise. Infected employees will be in home isolation for 28 days under doctor’s supervision. The infection is believed to have come from the town of Sarnitsa, as most of the workers live there./BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 3,200 Bulgarians Suffered a Heart Attack in the First 3 Months of 2020
- » 16 New Cases of COVID-19, Total of 2727 in Bulgaria on June 8
- » 43 Newly Registered COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria on June 7, Total: 2711
- » 2668 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 41 New Cases
- » Big Number of Coronavirus Infections in North Macedonia and Serbia
- » 2627 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 34 New Cases