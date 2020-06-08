Bulgaria: 48 Workers in Dospat Tested Positive for COVID-19

A total of 48 workers from a workshop in the town of Dospat in southern Bulgaria have tested positive for coronavirus infection, according to updated data from the Regional Health Inspectorate.

New cases of the infection became known minutes ago and were announced at a briefing. The results come after a mass testing of the employees in the enterprise. Infected employees will be in home isolation for 28 days under doctor’s supervision. The infection is believed to have come from the town of Sarnitsa, as most of the workers live there./BNR