The Weather Today in Bulgaria - June 8th

Today it will be mostly sunny, but in the afternoon cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop again and in places, mainly in the western and central regions, it will rain and thunder. The wind will be light with a variable direction. Maximum temperatures will be between 25 and 30 degrees, in Sofia around 26, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure will be lower than the average for the month. During the day it will decrease slightly.

Above the mountains before noon it will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop and in many places it will rain and thunder. A light to moderate wind from west-northwest will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 20 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 13.

Above the Black Sea coast it will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon with temporary increases in cloudiness, but no precipitation. A light east-southeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 20 and 25 degrees. The sea water temperature is 17-19. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.