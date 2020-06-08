Slight Earthquake in Strazhitsa, near Veliko Tarnovo

A slight earthquake was registered tonight in the area of ​​Strazhitsa. According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the quake had a magnitude of 2.7 on the Richter scale. Registered at 00:32

The epicenter was 10 km east of Strazhitsa, 39 km from Veliko Tarnovo and 136 km south of Bucharest. Its depth was 8 km. According to comments on the website of the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the earthquake was felt weakly and for a short time.