Slight Earthquake in Strazhitsa, near Veliko Tarnovo
A slight earthquake was registered tonight in the area of Strazhitsa. According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the quake had a magnitude of 2.7 on the Richter scale. Registered at 00:32
The epicenter was 10 km east of Strazhitsa, 39 km from Veliko Tarnovo and 136 km south of Bucharest. Its depth was 8 km. According to comments on the website of the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the earthquake was felt weakly and for a short time.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Worldwide Record - Last Month Was the Hottest May
- » 1,690 Decares of Forests in Bulgaria Are Placed Under Protection
- » Mexican Zoo - Refuge for Animals During the Pandemic
- » Stricter Control Over Waste Incineration in Bulgaria
- » Mass Killing of Elephants in Ethiopia
- » Poachers Killed One of the Rarest Birds in Bulgaria