Slight Earthquake in Strazhitsa, near Veliko Tarnovo

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 8, 2020, Monday // 09:51| Views: | Comments: 0
A slight earthquake was registered tonight in the area of ​​Strazhitsa. According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the quake had a magnitude of 2.7 on the Richter scale. Registered at 00:32

The epicenter was 10 km east of Strazhitsa, 39 km from Veliko Tarnovo and 136 km south of Bucharest. Its depth was 8 km. According to comments on the website of the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the earthquake was felt weakly and for a short time.

