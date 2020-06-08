Bulgaria's PM Boyko Borissov: We are Preparing "Ventilation" of GERB

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has said he is preparing a renewal in the ranks of GERB. During a meeting with young economists from the Center for Right Politics and Journalists, the GERB leader said he was preparing to "ventilate" the party. He said that GERB will have an updated list for next year's parliamentary elections.

"More new faces, new people to think with their heads. For 10-15 years it didn't matter much who the representatives in the individual cities were. Now it is very important, and in this new political situation of populism, we need authoritets ", the Prime Minister commented.

