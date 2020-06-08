16 New Cases of COVID-19, Total of 2727 in Bulgaria on June 8

For the last 24 hours, 427 samples were tested for the new coronavirus, of which 16 were positive. This is shown by the National Information System.

The distribution by districts is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 2; Pazardzhik - 2; Sliven - 2; Sofia - 10.

2727 are currently confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria, of which 1019 are active. 1548 people have been cured. There are 158 patients with proven COVID-19 in hospital facilities. Of these, 12 are housed in intensive care units.

According to the National Information System, there are currently 294 registered medical staff in Bulgaria, with whom the new coronavirus has been confirmed. No new cases have been identified in the last 24 hours.

For the past 24 hours in Bulgaria there are no new deaths of persons with proven coronavirus infection.