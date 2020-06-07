Two Children Drowned After Jumping From the Bridge in the Sea Garden of Burgas

Bulgaria: Two Children Drowned After Jumping From the Bridge in the Sea Garden of Burgas pixabay.com

The body of a 13-year-old boy surfaced on Central Beach this afternoon and the body of the 17-year-old was later discovered next to the bridge. The younger child is from an orphanage.

A call was immediately made to 112, divers arrived at the scene in a few minutes.

It is suspected that he hit a rock, then lost consciousness and swallowed water. He was probably under the bridge the whole time. 

At around 15:30, his body was found at the base of one of the city's symbols. Paramedics immediately tried to give him first aid, but it was too late for the child. 

Another child, known to have probably jumped from the same spot, is currently missing. His friends reported this on 112.

According to experts, at the moment the sea wave is 1-1.5 points, but the strong wind has led to a dead wave, which is typical for the month of August.

Since Friday, groups of teenagers have been coming to the bridge and jumping into the water, eyewitnesses said.

