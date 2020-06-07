The Weather Today in Bulgaria - June 7th

Today the clouds will be significant. In many places there will be short-term and in the afternoon temporarily intense rainfall accompanied by thunder. There will be almost no precipitation over the eastern regions of the country. The wind will be light, mostly from east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 23 ° and 28 °.

Above the mountains it will be mostly cloudy, with rain showers, in the morning, on the highest peaks of Rila and Pirin, mixed with snow. Around and in the afternoon in some areas it will thunder. A light west-southwest wind will blow, in the massifs of Eastern Bulgaria - a moderate south wind. Maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 17 °, at 2000 meters - about 10 °.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will vary, in some places in the afternoon it will rain for a short time. The wind will be light, mostly from the east. Maximum temperatures will be between 23 ° and 27 °. The temperature of the sea water is 17-18 °. The sea wave will increase to 3 points.