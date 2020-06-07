Bulgaria's MEP Maria Gabriel: We Should Focus on Building Local Capacity

The representation of the European Commission in Bulgaria has called on the regional and local authorities to play a leading role in the recovery from the Covid-19 crisis. When developing EU programs, it is important that, taking into account local priorities, investments are made in critical areas such as healthcare, climate change and digitization. We should focus on building local capacity for the use of financial instruments under the future InvestEU program, said Bulgaria's MEP Maria Gabriel.

An intelligent approach to investment will ensure sustainable and integrated local development as the European Committee of the Regions will draw up a joint EU action plan with concrete initiatives, Gabriel promises./BNR

