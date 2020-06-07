Bulgaria's MEP Maria Gabriel: We Should Focus on Building Local Capacity
The representation of the European Commission in Bulgaria has called on the regional and local authorities to play a leading role in the recovery from the Covid-19 crisis. When developing EU programs, it is important that, taking into account local priorities, investments are made in critical areas such as healthcare, climate change and digitization. We should focus on building local capacity for the use of financial instruments under the future InvestEU program, said Bulgaria's MEP Maria Gabriel.
