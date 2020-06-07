Former Minister of Transport and Deputy Mayor of Sofia Wilhelm Kraus has Passed Away

"We announce with endless sorrow that after a short illness on Friday, Wilhelm Kraus - our husband, father and grandfather - has left us!", The family of the former minister from the recent past announced today. He died after a short illness.

Kraus, 71, is a graduate of VMEI, majoring in Road Transport Operation. From 1992 to 1997 he was Deputy Mayor of Sofia. In 1999 Kostov fired him from the cabinet due to structural and personal changes. He was also Minister of Transport in the office of Stefan Sofiyanski. He then ran a private business.

The worship will take place on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2 pm in St. Sedmochislenitsi, Sofia, the family announced.