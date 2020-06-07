PM Boyko Borissov and The Mayor Fandakova Inspected the Third Metro Iine in Sofia
Society | June 7, 2020, Sunday // 10:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov inspected the third metro line in Sofia, which will be launched by the end of the summer.
He was accompanied by Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov and Transport Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, together with Metropolitan Executive Director Eng. Stoyan Bratoev
