PM Boyko Borissov and The Mayor Fandakova Inspected the Third Metro Iine in Sofia

Society | June 7, 2020, Sunday // 10:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: PM Boyko Borissov and The Mayor Fandakova Inspected the Third Metro Iine in Sofia

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov inspected the third metro line in Sofia, which will be launched by the end of the summer.

He was accompanied by Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov and Transport Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, together with Metropolitan Executive Director Eng. Stoyan Bratoev

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria