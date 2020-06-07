Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev: Return of Measures in Case of Increasing COVID-19 Patients in Bulgaria

June 7, 2020
If the trend of coronavirus continues to increase and if we have difficulty stopping the new five outbreaks, then I will suggest that some of the measures be restored. This was stated by Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, director of the Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases and a member of the staff for combating the infection.

"The most important thing is not to reduce the number of tests and to observe the first symptoms, especially in closed work teams," said Prof. Kantardzhiev. He urged not to gather many people indoors.

According to him, wearing masks protects against the virus in different percentages. "The virus is always in the saliva particles and in the respiratory system, the mask reduces the likelihood of infection," he explained. "The amount of virus has to do with the degree of infection," said Prof. Kantardzhiev.

