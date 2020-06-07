43 Newly Registered COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria on June 7, Total: 2711

43 of the 816 samples examined for the past 24 hours have given a positive result according to the data of the National Information System.

The distribution by districts is as follows: Pazardzhik - 21; Pernik - 1; Razgrad - 2; Sliven - 10; Smolyan - 1; Sofia region - 1; Sofia - 4; Shumen - 2; Yambol - 1.

The currently confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Bulgaria are 2711. Of these, 1006 are active. The total number of cured persons is 1545, 17 of which have been registered in the last 24 hours.

With proven COVID-19, 155 patients are hospitalized, 12 of whom are housed in intensive care units.