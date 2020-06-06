Bulgaria: 90 000 People Lost Their Jobs, 57,000 Have Found a New One

June 6, 2020, Saturday
Since the start of the state of emergency in Bulgaria, 90,000 people lost their jobs, while almost 57,000 have found new jobs. Every day there are people who lose their jobs and find new employment. The good thing is that in the last two weeks there are more people who find a job than those who lose theirs, Bulgaria's Minister of Social Affairs Denitsa Sacheva told Nova TV. She added that social measures work. 

For almost 50 days, there has been a continuous increase in the number of people applying for the 60/40 employment support measure. More than 16,000 applications have been submitted, covering 260,000 employees and workers, Sacheva added.

