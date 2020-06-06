2668 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 41 New Cases

41 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the past 24 hours. That's 6 more than the day before. The conducted tests are 1,196. The total number of registered coronavirus patients in Bulgaria has reached 2,668 people. 

The active cases of the infection are 980. T total of 1,528 people have been cured, 138 of them have been registered in the last 24 hours. There are 147 patients in medical institutions. 12 of them are in intensive care units. 
 
The national information system shows that 288 medical professionals have been infected so far.For the last 24 hours, 2 new cases have been registered among medical staff  - 2 nurses from Samokov. 
 
For the past day one person has died with an established Covid-19 infection at the age of 60. Thus, the total number of coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the epidemic has reached 160./BNR

