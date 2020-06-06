The Weather Today in Bulgaria - June 6th

Before noon it will be cloudy, but with almost no precipitation. In the afternoon, the clouds, cumulus and cumulonimbus, will be significant and in places in the western half of the country it will rain for a short time. At night a light to moderate wind will blow from the south, and during the day - moderate to strong from the south-southeast. Daily temperatures will remain high and the maximum will be from 24 °- 26 ° in the western to 30 °- 32 ° in the eastern regions, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure today will remain lower than the average for June and will decrease further during the day.

Above the mountains the clouds will be torn, in the afternoon - mostly significant, in places in the massifs of Western Bulgaria it will rain and thunder. A strong wind will blow from the south. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 18 °, at 2000 meters - about 11 °.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast. In the afternoon there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, but no precipitation. A moderate to strong wind from the south-southeast will blow. Temperatures will remain high and maximums will be between 25 ° and 28 °. The temperature of the sea water is 17 ° -18 °. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.