Protests Against Children's Sexual Harassement in Albania

Under the motto "For the stolen childhood", late this afternoon in Tirana, Durres and Vlora were held protest demonstrations with the participation of thousands of citizens, mostly women, accompanied by their daughters.

The protests were sparked by the discovery of sexual abuse of a 15-year-old schoolgirl by a 65-year-old school guard. The defendant, in addition to committing his crimes under duress and threats, allowed the girl to become a victim of a group rape.

Former and current MPs, popular singers and artists took part in the protests. Participants carried placards reading "Death to Pedophiles" and "We Want Justice."

Earlier in today's plenary session, MP Waltery called for the return of the death penalty to Albania, adding that "whoever touches a child should be hanged in the city center".

In Albania, protesters say 12 percent of the children are sexually harassed and five percent are raped.