1,690 Decares of Forests in Bulgaria Are Placed Under Protection

1690 decares of municipal centuries-old forests are placed under protection by defining them with the status of "forests in old age phase". They are located on the territory of the Kyustendil villages of Dozhdevitsa, Zhilentsi and Gyueshevo, the municipal administration in Kyustendil announced.

Районът е част от зоните на Натура 2000, а предложението е направено от Сдружение „WWF – Световен фонд за дивата природата, Дунавско-карпатска програма България“ след теренно проучване през периода 2017-2019 г.

The area is part of the Natura 2000 sites, and the proposal was made by the Association "WWF - World Wildlife Fund, Danube-Carpathian Program Bulgaria" after a field study in the period 2017-2019.

The oldest forests are 170 years old. Forest protection and timber extraction are not allowed in the protected areas, the municipal administration warns.

"These forests are important for water protection, preventing erosion and floods, purifying the air and enriching the soil, which is why they are of great importance for people and for maintaining the living environment in the face of climate change.

However, in order to continue to provide these vital ecosystem services, urgent measures need to be taken to protect them, "said the World Wildlife Fund.