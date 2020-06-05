1,690 Decares of Forests in Bulgaria Are Placed Under Protection

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 5, 2020, Friday // 21:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 1,690 Decares of Forests in Bulgaria Are Placed Under Protection pixabay.com

1690 decares of municipal centuries-old forests are placed under protection by defining them with the status of "forests in old age phase". They are located on the territory of the Kyustendil villages of Dozhdevitsa, Zhilentsi and Gyueshevo, the municipal administration in Kyustendil announced. 

Районът е част от зоните на Натура 2000, а предложението е направено от Сдружение „WWF – Световен фонд за дивата природата, Дунавско-карпатска програма България“ след теренно проучване през периода 2017-2019 г.

The area is part of the Natura 2000 sites, and the proposal was made by the Association "WWF - World Wildlife Fund, Danube-Carpathian Program Bulgaria" after a field study in the period 2017-2019. 

The oldest forests are 170 years old. Forest protection and timber extraction are not allowed in the protected areas, the municipal administration warns. 

"These forests are important for water protection, preventing erosion and floods, purifying the air and enriching the soil, which is why they are of great importance for people and for maintaining the living environment in the face of climate change.

However, in order to continue to provide these vital ecosystem services, urgent measures need to be taken to protect them, "said the World Wildlife Fund. 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria