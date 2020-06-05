endorsed by TNT

Dutch Survey

HomeBusinessDiplomacyExpatsEducationSportsCultureCrime

Teenager Murdered in Sofia

Bulgaria-Netherlands » CRIME | June 5, 2020, Friday // 14:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Teenager Murdered in Sofia pixabay.com

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a young man in the "Dimitar Milenkov" district of Sofia. At around 22:00 yesterday, 04.06.2020, a police officer on duty from the 08th Regional Department of the Ministry of Interior in the capital noticed on the cameras for constant video surveillance an unusual movement in the area of ​​"Dimitar Milenkov" district. Police teams were sent to the scene and found the dead body of a young man.

Investigations and searches were immediately launched, as a result of which four people were identified, who were previously in the immediate vicinity of the victim at the time of the incident. They were taken to the Regional Directorate for interrogation.

It is now known that the deceased was sixteen-year-old B.B. His body was sent to the Department of Forensic Medicine to clarify the cause of death

The initiated pre-trial proceedings are for premeditated murder. There is a detainee - A.G. (28 years old), convicted. Work on the case continues.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria