A Man Wanted by Interpol is Detained in Sofia
pixabay.com
During a specialized police operation conducted on June 4 by officers of the Search Sector, a 38-year-old man was found and detained in the capital. He has been declared wanted by a European arrest warrant, and a red bulletin has been issued by Interpol for his detention at the request of the authorities in Athens, Greece.The man is wanted as an organizer of illegal migration of third-country nationals through the territory of the European Union, for which the Court of Appeal in Thessaloniki has sentenced him to 10 years in prison and a fine of 50,000 euros.
Тhe cases were reported to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office for comment on the issued European Arrest Warrant. He is currently being held with a prosecutor's order for up to 72 hours. Work on the case continues.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Vladimir Putin Declares State of Emergency after a Massive Diesel Spill
- » Many Car Accidents in the Country for the Past 24 Hours - 1 Victim
- » San Francisco: Huge Fire in a Warehouse
- » Plane with 98 Passengers Crashed in Pakistan
- » Huge Fire in London Warehouse
- » Derailed Train in Bulgaria, Stara Zagora - Delayed Schedules and Spillage of Copper Concentrate