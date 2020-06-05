A Man Wanted by Interpol is Detained in Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | June 5, 2020, Friday // 13:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Man Wanted by Interpol is Detained in Sofia pixabay.com

During a specialized police operation conducted on June 4 by officers of the Search Sector, a 38-year-old man was found and detained in the capital. He has been declared wanted by a European arrest warrant, and a red bulletin has been issued by Interpol for his detention at the request of the authorities in Athens, Greece. 

The man is wanted as an organizer of illegal migration of third-country nationals through the territory of the European Union, for which the Court of Appeal in Thessaloniki has sentenced him to 10 years in prison and a fine of 50,000 euros.
Тhe cases were reported to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office for comment on the issued European Arrest Warrant. He is currently being held with a prosecutor's order for up to 72 hours. Work on the case continues.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria