The Weather Today in Bulgaria - June 5th

Today, light to moderate, in Eastern Bulgaria and north of the mountains to strong winds will be carried warm air. Before noon it will be mostly sunny, but from the west the clouds will increase and thicken. In the evening, light rain will fall in some places in the western regions. It will also warm up and the maximum temperatures will be between 27 and 32 degrees, slightly lower - on the Black Sea coast, in Sofia around 27, according to the NIMH forecast.

The atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for June and will decrease further during the day.

In the mountains the weather will be sunny, over the massifs in the western half of the country there will torn, in the afternoon significant medium and high clouds. A strong, temporary and stormy southwest wind will blow on the ridges. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 19 degrees, at 2000 meters - around 13.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast. A moderate to strong southwest wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures will be between 23-28 degrees. The sea water temperature is 17-19. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.