2627 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 34 New Cases

34 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, or 9 more as compared to the previous day, the National Information Website on Covid-19 announced. 

13 new cases of the novel coronavirus were registered in Sarnitsa municipality. 149 of all patients diagnosed with Covid-19 are admitted to hospitals, of whom 8 in intensive-care units.

The total number of Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic reached 2,627. The total Covid-19 death toll rose to 159 people. 68 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,390 Bulgarians were cured from the virus until now. Sofia, Varna, Plovdiv, Ruse, Burgas, Sliven, Pleven and Pazardzhik are the Bulgarian cities with highest concentration of people placed under quarantine.

So far, a total of 191,031 people have been placed under quarantine. 16,397 people are currently under mandatory quarantine./BNR

