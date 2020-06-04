Dangerous Coronavirus Scam

Taking advantage of people's fears about the passing epidemic of the new coronavirus, online retailers are offering rubbing alcohol instead of disinfectant and this could endanger the health of consumers.

The dangerous practice was established by an inspection of the law enforcement agencies and will be banned

Experts advise to carefully choose products for disinfection and not to use methyl alcohol, chlorine disinfectants. Тhe alcohol in the disinfectants that kill the coronavirus, should be between 60 and 80 percent ethyl.

According to the offer on the Internet - the product can be used for surface cleaning, although its label clearly says "burning alcohol".

The alcohol is available in three options - for BGN 2.99, 4.49 and BGN 19.99, depending on the size. Attractive prices quickly attract consumers and they would most likely buy such a product because it is cheaper than standard disinfectants.

The difference between rubbing alcohol and disinfectant products is that ethanol is used in disinfectants, while in rubbing alcohol - mainly methanol.

The two ingredients have different properties and different effects. Methyl alcohol is highly toxic and can cause severe poisoning. Therefore, it is extremely inappropriate and dangerous to use for disinfection of hands or face.