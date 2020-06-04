Essential Workers Are on the Covers of British Vogue
To celebrate essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic, British Vogue opted to highlight three key workers for their July cover feature.
The leading ladies of the July issue are Narguis Horsford, a train driver on the London Overground, Rachel Millar, a community midwife in east London, and Anisa Omar, a supermarket worker in King’s Cross.
Horsford has worked for Transfer for London for ten years and says she's now feeling love and respect from passengers.
"We have seen a tremendous amount of community spirit, acts of kindness and unity throughout this pandemic. People have been smiling more at me and I’ve received a few thank yous!" the train driver explained.
She's chosen to distance herself from her family during this time as she's on the front lines and dealing with people every day. She says, "This has certainly shown us that life is short. And we can’t take anything for granted. I can’t see myself doing anything else.”
Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.
For the July 2020 issue of #BritishVogue, the magazine turns its spotlight on the UK's front-line heroes, and pays thanks to the extraordinary contribution they have made during the pandemic. For this month's special gatefold cover, @Jamie.Hawkesworth photographed three women – including Narguis Horsford, a London Overground train driver – alongside a host of other inspiring key workers, from NHS staff to shopkeepers, teachers and postal workers. See the portfolio in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download Friday 5 June. Click the link in bio to read more about the three key worker cover stars.
Millar, who has been a midwife for three years, has not been moved to care for COVID-19 patients and is still working with moms and moms-to-be. The midwife had her bike stolen during the start of the pandemic. However, due to the sudden onslaught of support for healthcare workers, a friend who started a fundraiser for her raised more than £500 to help get her "back on the road." She said "another colleague tweeted the story and within an hour, a local company had donated a brand new electric bike."
Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.
“After the 8pm clapping fades, I hope the NHS won’t be forgotten.” For the July 2020 issue of #BritishVogue three front-line heroes star on the cover, photographed by @Jamie.Hawkesworth. In east London, Rachel Millar, a community midwife, has been cycling around the borough, attending to soon-to-be and new mothers, delivering babies and assuaging anxieties. Meet Rachel and a host of other inspiring workers – from labour ward co-ordinator Philippa Crisp to the director of vaccine development, Melanie Saville – in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download Friday 5 June. Click the link in bio to read more about the three key worker cover stars.
Omar, who has worked as a supermarket assistant at Waitrose for a year, now feels that patrons have respect and compassion for her. She explained, "Before the pandemic, people would look at us as service assistants – we’re there to show them where the eggs are or if they want to complain about something. But now they’re a lot more understanding. They understand that we’re here all the time, and they don’t have to leave their houses. People are a lot nicer, they’re warmer."
Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.
For the July 2020 issue of #BritishVogue, three front-line heroes star on the cover, photographed by @Jamie.Hawkesworth. Millions are waking every morning, saying goodbye to their families and getting on with their day to ensure that the cogs of the country continue to turn. Supermarket assistant Anisa Omar is one such key worker who can be found on the tills in Waitrose, in London’s King’s Cross. “Before the pandemic, my job was not really that big a deal, but now it’s like we’re important,” she tells Vogue. Meet Anisa and a host of other inspiring workers in the new issue, interviewed by British Vogue’s Features Editor @OEMarks, on newsstands and available for digital download Friday 5 June. Click the link in bio to read more about the three key worker cover stars.
