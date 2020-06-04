Essential Workers Are on the Covers of British Vogue

To celebrate essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic, British Vogue opted to highlight three key workers for their July cover feature.



The leading ladies of the July issue are Narguis Horsford, a train driver on the London Overground, Rachel Millar, a community midwife in east London, and Anisa Omar, a supermarket worker in King’s Cross.



Horsford has worked for Transfer for London for ten years and says she's now feeling love and respect from passengers.

"We have seen a tremendous amount of community spirit, acts of kindness and unity throughout this pandemic. People have been smiling more at me and I’ve received a few thank yous!" the train driver explained.



She's chosen to distance herself from her family during this time as she's on the front lines and dealing with people every day. She says, "This has certainly shown us that life is short. And we can’t take anything for granted. I can’t see myself doing anything else.”

Millar, who has been a midwife for three years, has not been moved to care for COVID-19 patients and is still working with moms and moms-to-be. The midwife had her bike stolen during the start of the pandemic. However, due to the sudden onslaught of support for healthcare workers, a friend who started a fundraiser for her raised more than £500 to help get her "back on the road." She said "another colleague tweeted the story and within an hour, a local company had donated a brand new electric bike."

Omar, who has worked as a supermarket assistant at Waitrose for a year, now feels that patrons have respect and compassion for her. She explained, "Before the pandemic, people would look at us as service assistants – we’re there to show them where the eggs are or if they want to complain about something. But now they’re a lot more understanding. They understand that we’re here all the time, and they don’t have to leave their houses. People are a lot nicer, they’re warmer."

