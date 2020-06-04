14-Day Quarantine for Persons Arriving in Bulgaria from Northern Macedonia, No Quarantine for Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro
The Minister of Health issued Order which introduced a 14-day mandatory quarantine for persons arriving in Bulgaria from the Republic of Northern Macedonia.
The same order lifted the 14-day quarantine for citizens arriving from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro.
Both changes were proposed by the Chief State Health Inspector after assessing the epidemiological situation and the risk of spreading COVID-19 in Bulgaria.
