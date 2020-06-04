14-Day Quarantine for Arriving in UK after June 8
The United Kingdom has introduced a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all passengers arriving in the country from June 8 in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. The presence of a negative coronavirus test is not a reason to avoid quarantine.
At the earliest 48 hours before the date of arrival in the UK, travelers must complete an electronic form. In it, they must provide contact details, travel plan and address where they will spend the quarantine. The form is published at the following address: https://www.gov.uk/uk-border-control.
A hard copy of the completed form printed on paper or stored in the telephone must be shown on arrival at the UK border.
Citizens who enter the country and refuse to fill in the form can be fined £ 100 and barred from entering the country. If the arrivals cannot indicate a specific address where they will spend the 14-day quarantine, they will be provided with accommodation at their own expense in housing provided by the British government. The authorities will carry out checks at the addresses indicated in the electronic forms for compliance with the quarantine.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) and entering or returning to the UK
If you’re a resident or visitor travelling to the UK on or after 8 June, you must:
- provide your journey and contact details
- not leave the place you’re staying for the first 14 days you’re in the UK except in very limited situations (known as ‘self-isolating’)
You do not need to do these things if you’re travelling to the UK before 8 June. But you should check the latest public health advice on coronavirus before you travel, or if you’ve just arrived in the UK.
Once the rules come into place you may be fined £100 if you refuse to provide your contact details in England, £1,000 if you refuse to self-isolate in England, or you could face further action. You’ll be able to find more information on enforcement measures in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on this page soon.
Who does not need to provide their details or self-isolate for 14 days
You do not need to complete the form or self-isolate if you’re travelling from one of the following places, and you were there for 14 days or more:
- Ireland
- the Channel Islands
- the Isle of Man
There are other reasons why you might not need to complete the form or self-isolate. Read the list of who does not need to complete the form or self-isolate.
