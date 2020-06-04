14-Day Quarantine for Arriving in UK after June 8

The United Kingdom has introduced a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all passengers arriving in the country from June 8 in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. The presence of a negative coronavirus test is not a reason to avoid quarantine.

At the earliest 48 hours before the date of arrival in the UK, travelers must complete an electronic form. In it, they must provide contact details, travel plan and address where they will spend the quarantine. The form is published at the following address: https://www.gov.uk/uk-border-control.

A hard copy of the completed form printed on paper or stored in the telephone must be shown on arrival at the UK border.



Citizens who enter the country and refuse to fill in the form can be fined £ 100 and barred from entering the country. If the arrivals cannot indicate a specific address where they will spend the 14-day quarantine, they will be provided with accommodation at their own expense in housing provided by the British government. The authorities will carry out checks at the addresses indicated in the electronic forms for compliance with the quarantine.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) and entering or returning to the UK