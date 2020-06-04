9% VAT for Restaurants, Books and Children's goods in Bulgaria

Parliament's Committee on Budget and Finance adopted at second reading the proposal to reduce VAT on restaurants, books and food and diapers for children.

The deputies said "yes" to the fall of the tax from 20 to 9%, Nova TV reports.

The idea of ​​reducing the VAT on low-alcohol beverages - wine and beer - was rejected.

The MPs also voted for the introduction of a minimum insurance threshold of BGN 610 for unqualified staff in restaurants. For other employees it must be at least BGN 800.

