140 Years Since the Establishment of Bulgarian Lev

Today marks 140 years since the establishment of the Bulgarian lev.

On June 4, 1880, the Law on the Right to Cut Coins in the Principality of Bulgaria was promulgated and entered into force, the BNB announced. This law created the national currency "lev", divided into one hundred parts - "stotinki", and determined the weight, metal content and images of Bulgarian coins.

From the day of promulgation of the law, all governmental and municipal institutions in Bulgaria, as well as private individuals, are obliged to accept levs and stotinki (pennies) and to issue documents for monetary transactions with amounts in levs and stotinki.