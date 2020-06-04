Turkey will resume flights to Bulgaria as of June 10, the Turkish Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu has announced. According to him, flights to 40 countries will gradually be resumed in June, the correspondent of the Bulgarian National Radio in Turkey, Marian Karagyozov, reports.

On June 10, in addition to Bulgaria, flights to Greece, Bahrain, Qatar and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognized by Ankara only, will also be resumed./BNR