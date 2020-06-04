2585 Totat Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria on June 3

Twenty five new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours from 1174 PCR tests, the head of the coronavirus task force, Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiyski said at the daily briefing on June 4. Seven were hospitalised.

Eight of the latest cases are in Sofia, 7 in Pazardzhik, 3 in Yambol, 2 in Sliven, 2 in Razgrad, 1 in Plovdiv, 1 in Vidin and 1 in Rousse.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 2585, women being infected more than men.

Of the total, 141 are in hospitals, 8 of them are in intensive care.

The active cases are 1116.

There is a new case of a child, a 17 year old from Sofia.

Two more medical professionals tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours: two doctors, from Plovdiv and from Sliven. The total number of medical staff infected with the virus is now 270.

The death toll has risen to 147, including a 68 year old man who died last night in Blagoevgrad.

116 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total recoveries since the start of the epidemic are 1322, i.e. 51% of all cases.

More than 190 000 tests have been conducted in Bulgaria so far, from which 85 000 were PCR.

Covid-19 patients have been treated in 77 in the country, the most being in Sofia, where 30% of all cases were admitted.

The total number of Covid-19 patients who have been hospitalised is a little less than 1300 people, 150 of whom were in intensive care.

Today’s briefing was the last one for the task force.

The task force will not be disbanded, it will remain operational until December 31, but will no longer hold daily briefings.

The updates on the coronavirus situation will be published electronically./BNT