The Weather Today in Bulgaria - June 4

Today it will be mostly sunny. Cumulus clouds will develop in the afternoon clouds but only in some places it will rain lightly. It will blow to a moderate west-southwest wind. Daily temperatures will rise and the maximum will be between 24 ° and 29 °, in Sofia around 25 °, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure will be lower than the average for June. During the day it will remain almost unchanged.

In the mountains it will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop and in some places it will rain and thunder. A moderate to strong west-southwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 17 °, at 2000 meters - about 9 °.

Above the Black Sea coast it will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon with cumulus clouds, but no precipitation. A moderate south-southwest wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures will be between 20 ° and 25 °. The temperature of the sea water is 16° -18°. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.