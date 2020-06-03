Stricter Control Over Waste Incineration in Bulgaria

In the first plenary session of the week, the deputies will discuss at second reading amendments to the Environmental Act, which tighten control over waste incineration.

The new texts, submitted by members of the ruling majority, oblige all waste incineration plants, regardless of their capacity, to go through the procedure of mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA). The so-called experimental installations will also be subject to mandatory EIA.

In the past two years, this has happened with only one letter of agreement from the competent authority, which does not sufficiently ensure that all possible risks are taken into account and good environmental protection is ensured, the petitioners are adamant.

The adoption of the proposed texts will lead to the strengthening of preventive control, including bringing reassurance to the public, which is deeply concerned about the outstanding cases related to illegal waste incineration or the operation of installations under an illegal regime.