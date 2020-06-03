Denitsa Sacheva: 60/40 Wage Support Scheme will be Amended

The 60/40 wage support scheme used by the state to pay 60% of the social security contributions and 60% of the salaries will be amended and will continue from July 1 until September 30, Bulgaria’s Minister of Labor and Social Policy Denitsa Sacheva said.

The measure will be also used for hiring unemployed people from the employment offices and will no longer be used as instrument for compensations, but as a subsidy for salaries instead, Minister Sacheva said further.

The measure will no longer be bound up with the circumstances during the state of emergency which ended on May 13. The companies will not have to cease activity or put staff to part time work, in order to apply for the wage support scheme.

However, Bulgaria needs the European Commission's support before amending the measure./BNR