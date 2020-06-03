Assoc. Prof. Atanas Mangarov: I Am Not Expecting a Second Coronavirus Wave in the Autumn
“I am not expecting a second coronavirus wave in the autumn in the apocalyptic sense usually attributed to these words,” said Assoc. Prof. Atanas Mangarov, head of the Pediatric Clinic at the Hospital of Infectious Diseases in Sofia.
At a medical forum in Ruse on “Covid-19 in the present and the question of the future”, the expert said that if it were to remain among the population, the coronavirus would by no means cause epidemic morbidity.
“As a rule these viruses are not capable of living among the human population permanently. The scenario now unfolding to a great extent repeats what happened with SARS in 2002-2003,” Assoc. Prof. Mangarov said. /BNR
