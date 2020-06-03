Council of Europe: Bulgaria has Implemented All Anti-Corruption Measures

Bulgaria is among the 10 countries, out of all 47 members of the Council of Europe, to have implemented all anti-corruption recommendations, according to the latest report of the organization.

The report takes into account the procedure introduced for combating breaches of ethical rules by MPs and for  preventing conflict of interests by verification of declarations of assets. An anti-corruption and illegal assets forfeiture law has been adopted. An anti-corruption commission has been set up. The Supreme Judicial Council has been divided up into a judges’ college and a prosecutors’ college. The principle of random case allocation has been introduced. /BNR

  

