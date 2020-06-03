European Commission: Bulgaria Has No Legal Criteria for the Minimum Wages

Bulgaria is one of the three EU countries that have not yet established by law criteria for updating minimum wages. The other two are Romania and Estonia.

This is clear from the circulated document of the European Commission, which announces the beginning of the second stage of the consultation with European trade unions and employers' organizations.

The consultation is on how to ensure fair minimum wages for all workers in the EU. The first stage was in January and February.

The Commission then received responses from 23 European social partners. Based on them, she concluded that further action was needed at EU level.