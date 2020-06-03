Hristo Stoichkov: Reflecting on the Career of Bulgaria's Greatest Ever Footballer

In terms of accolades, they don't come much greater than being named in Pele's FIFA 100 list of the world's greatest living players. As well as being commended by the Brazilian icon, Hristo Stoichkov is also generally considered to be his country's greatest footballer of all-time, after becoming the first Bulgarian to win the Ballon d'Or in 1994. The man nicknamed 'the Dagger' enjoyed a hugely successful spell at the Nou Camp, and was twice runner-up for the FIFA Player of the Year award, yet many still believe his list of achievements should have been far more extensive.

Although he was known for his mesmerizing skill and calm finishing, Stoichkov's career was also punctuated by moments of belligerence. His fiery temperament caused him to receive a lifetime ban at the age of 19, although this was subsequently overturned, thus allowing him to showcase his immense talent once again. The red mist descended at various points throughout his career, with his list of misdemeanors including stamping on a match official's foot during El Clasico, a moment of madness that he has since apologized for.

His volatile nature failed to detract from his on-field exploits with his goal-scoring abilities, explosive acceleration and quick feet being recognized by Johann Cruyff, who signed the former CSKA Sofia striker and gave him the chance to become a fan favorite at the Nou Camp.

Stoichkov was part of a Barcelona side which secured four consecutive La Liga titles, and blossomed into one of Europe's most consistent performers. His partnership with Romario was a joy to watch and although he often played the role of provider, he still managed to net 76 goals in 151 appearances. During his spell in Catalonia, he got his hands on a Champions League medal and was also successful in the Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Cup Winner's Cup.

The roguish Bulgarian was also successful on the international stage and the majority of football fans will remember his exploits at the 1994 World Cup. Despite a slow start, the striker helped his country embark upon a brilliant run which saw them reach the semi-finals of the tournament. His six goals helped him secure the Golden Boot as well as the aforementioned Ballon d'Or.





After leaving the Nou Camp, he embarked upon a fairly nomadic spell which included spells at Parma, Al-Nassr, Kashiwa Reysol and Chicago Fire. He ended his playing career in Major League Soccer, but despite netting five goals in 21 appearances, he may be best remembered for his over-enthusiastic approach to pre-season friendlies.

Stoichkov later went on to manage Bulgaria, as well as spending time at Mamelodi Sundowns and Litex Lovech, although he now works primarily as a football pundit for TUDN.

Although the Balkan nation has continued to produce a plethora of talented footballers over the last couple of decades, none have been able to match the raw talent of Hristo Stoichkov. His short fuse may have landed him in hot water on a regular basis, however, his ability cannot be doubted and his performances at the 1994 World Cup will live long in the memory of Bulgarian football fans.