Trainings for 7,000 Unemployed Professions in Bulgaria

Nearly 7,000 unemployed with low or no qualifications from 115 cities will be able to benefit from trainings and internships in key competencies for the most sought-after occupations on the labor market.

They will be organized by business and trade unions and the projects will be financed with European funds, reported BNR.

Unemployed people up to the age of 29 and over the age of 50, as well as people with disabilities will take part in the trainings organized by the representative employers 'and trade unions' organizations.

A complex approach will be applied to them including consistent provision of trainings, internships and temporary employment for some of the trainees for a period of at least 3 months.

The professions in which the trainings are organized are for cooks, bakers, pastry cooks, sales consultants, office experts, associates,cosmetologists and others. It is estimated that there is a shortage of staff or insufficient skilled workers in those occupations.