2560 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 22 Newly Registered for June 3

During the past 24 hours, 22 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Bulgaria. This was announced by the National Operational Headquarters this morning.

The total number of infected people in Bulgaria is 2560.

Yesterday, 1347 samples were taken by PCR method.

6 are the active districts: Sofia 6, Sliven 9, Yambol 4, Vidin, Pazardzhik and Pernik - one each.

268 are infected medical persons, as of yesterday there are 9 cases.

146 died, two of them in the last 24 hours: a 77-year-old man in Sofia - a doctor from Vidin and a 67-year-old woman in Plovdiv, who was transported from Pazardzhik.

83 are the new cured, a total of 1206 in our country so far.