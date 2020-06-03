2560 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 22 Newly Registered for June 3

Society » HEALTH | June 3, 2020, Wednesday // 12:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 2560 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 22 Newly Registered for June 3

During the past 24 hours, 22 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Bulgaria. This was announced by the National Operational Headquarters this morning.

The total number of infected people in Bulgaria is 2560.

Yesterday, 1347 samples were taken by PCR method.

6 are the active districts: Sofia 6, Sliven 9, Yambol 4, Vidin, Pazardzhik and Pernik - one each.

268 are infected medical persons, as of yesterday there are 9 cases.

146 died, two of them in the last 24 hours: a 77-year-old man in Sofia - a doctor from Vidin and a 67-year-old woman in Plovdiv, who was transported from Pazardzhik.

83 are the new cured, a total of 1206 in our country so far.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, Coronavirus, cases in Bulgaria, newly registered
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria