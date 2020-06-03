Bulgaria's PM Boyko Borissov: The State of Emergency Expires on June 15 and All Measures Must be Lifted

Politics | June 3, 2020, Wednesday // 11:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's PM Boyko Borissov: The State of Emergency Expires on June 15 and All Measures Must be Lifted

On June 15, the state of emergency expires and everything must fall, said Prime Minister Boyko Borissov during a meeting of the Council of Ministers. He said that there were ambiguities in the orders and therefore ordered the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev to read line by line and remove the ambiguities.

After this date, only social and economic measures will remain. The prime minister entered the meeting wearing a face mask. However, Borissov angrily took off his mask and began to order how ridiculous the situation was.

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev commented on the upcoming funding from the European Union, saying it would be a priority for the "green deal", high technology and others.

"The distribution mechanism is still not clear. It will not be automatic, it will probably be applied for under certain conditions by the member states," Donchev said.

Within this year, Bulgaria would have the opportunity to have access to 620 million euros in funding.

Funding schemes and grants will be developed in June and July, and if they are available, we will deliver them to the beneficiaries in the fall, said the Deputy Prime Minister.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyko Borissov, measures, COVID-19, Coronavirus, stat of emergency, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria