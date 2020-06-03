Weather Today in Bulgaria - June 3

Today before noon it will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop and in some places in the mountainous areas it will rain for a short time. A light northwest wind will continue to blow and will be oriented from south-southwest until the evening. Daily temperatures will remain almost unchanged and the maximum will be mostly between 18 ° and 23 °, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for June and will decrease slightly.

Over the mountains the clouds will be cumulus and cumulonimbus and in the afternoon in many places it will rain, over 2000 meters - it will snow. A moderate to strong northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 11 °, at 2000 meters - about 5 °.

Sunny weather will prevail on the Black Sea coast before noon. Clouds will develop in the afternoon. A light northwest wind will continue to blow and will be oriented from the southwest until the evening. Maximum temperatures will be between 18 ° and 21 °. The temperature of the sea water is 16 ° -18 °. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.