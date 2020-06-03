Trump Threatens to Deploy the US MiIitary if "Violent Protests" Continue

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to deploy the military if states failed to quickly quell the violent protests that have gripped the nation for six days, hours after the brother of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, called for peace.

In his first remarks from the White House in light of the turmoil, Trump said governors must establish an “overwhelming law enforcement presence” and deploy the national guard in “sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets.”



“If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the US military and quickly solve the problem for them,” he said.



Cities across the country have been gripped by both peaceful protests over Floyd’s killing last week, and incidents of after-dark rioting that included arson, looting and clashes with police.



Declaring himself the “president of law and order,” Trump said he was taking immediate presidential action to “stop the violence and restore security and safety in America.”

Trump announced he was dispatching “thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel, and law enforcement officers” to the nation’s capital, as protesters gathered outside the White House for a fourth night.



Later in the evening, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley was seen walking around the streets of Washington in a camouflage uniform to observe the situation as protests continued. /dailymirror.lk