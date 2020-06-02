Collective and Individual Sports Activities in Fitness Centers and Gyms - Without Restrictions

The Minister of Youth and Sports Krasen Kralev issued an order allowing collective and individual sports activities in fitness centers and gyms, without competitive nature, without restrictions on the number of athletes per square meter. This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Kralev's order is based on an order of the Minister of Health, which allows the presence of an audience during the matches of the First and Second Leagues of Bulgaria. The order enters into force for the first round of the renewal of the championship in the elite division, which begins on 05.06.2020.

The stadiums will be able to fill up to 30% of their capacity. Spectators must be accommodated in at least two seats.

The football matches will be held in accordance with the Concept and guidelines for the resumption of the training and competition process in professional football, approved by Minister Krasen Kralev.