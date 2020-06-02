Three Police Officers of Bulgarian Origin Were Injured in the US Riots
Three police officers of Bulgarian origin were injured during the riots in the United States. This was announced by the Bulgarian-American Police Association.
"According to unofficial data, we have three injured colleagues who are recovering and have no lasting results from the injuries. As far as I know, each of them is returning to work, "Officer Blagovest Bonev told NOVA TV.
"I hope things calm down and over sooner," he said.
