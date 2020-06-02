Three Police Officers of Bulgarian Origin Were Injured in the US Riots

Crime | June 2, 2020, Tuesday // 23:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Three Police Officers of Bulgarian Origin Were Injured in the US Riots pixabay.com

Three police officers of Bulgarian origin were injured during the riots in the United States. This was announced by the Bulgarian-American Police Association.

"According to unofficial data, we have three injured colleagues who are recovering and have no lasting results from the injuries. As far as I know, each of them is returning to work, "Officer Blagovest Bonev told NOVA TV.

"I hope things calm down and  over sooner," he said. 

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria