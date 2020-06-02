Summer in Greece: No Team Sports on the Beach, Packaged Food from Restaurants

pixabay.com

The ban on sounding music and customers staying in bars on the Greek sea remains in force. 

This became clear from the new regulation, which determines the rules for the stay of tourists. The restaurants themselves will work and offer drinks, Greek media reported.

Food served on the beach must be packaged. The maximum number of beachgoers will be 40 people per 1000 square meters, and the minimum distance between the centers of the umbrellas - 4 meters.

The distance between the open umbrellas must be at least 1 meter. There can be two sunbeds under each umbrella, with the exception of families with children. The distance between the sunbeds under individual umbrellas must be at least 1.5 meters.

Restaurants that violate the restrictions face fines of 5,000 to 25,000 euros and closure of 15 to 20 days.

Group sports on the beach are also prohibited.

