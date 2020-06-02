Summer in Greece: No Team Sports on the Beach, Packaged Food from Restaurants
The ban on sounding music and customers staying in bars on the Greek sea remains in force.
This became clear from the new regulation, which determines the rules for the stay of tourists. The restaurants themselves will work and offer drinks, Greek media reported.
Food served on the beach must be packaged. The maximum number of beachgoers will be 40 people per 1000 square meters, and the minimum distance between the centers of the umbrellas - 4 meters.
The distance between the open umbrellas must be at least 1 meter. There can be two sunbeds under each umbrella, with the exception of families with children. The distance between the sunbeds under individual umbrellas must be at least 1.5 meters.
Restaurants that violate the restrictions face fines of 5,000 to 25,000 euros and closure of 15 to 20 days.
Group sports on the beach are also prohibited.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Reduced Banking Activity Leads to a Decline in Paid Ad Impressions amid Pandemic
- » Savings for a Second Pension are Melting Because of the Crisis in Bulgaria
- » Associated Press: Bulgaria Aims to Build Russian Pipeline on Time
- » Bulgaria: The Detained Deputy Minister of Ecology Remains in Custody
- » Over 40% of the Bulgarian Oil-Bearing Rose Crop Will be Unharvested
- » Wizz Air: 20% Discount for all Flights to and from Bulgaria