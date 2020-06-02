Programme for Graduates Returning to Bulgaria for Work Postponed for Next Year

Society | June 2, 2020, Tuesday // 15:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Programme for Graduates Returning to Bulgaria for Work Postponed for Next Year pixabay.com

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Human Resources Development Operational Program postpones for next year the application for the incentive measure for return to Bulgaria for work.

The BGN 10 Million earmarked for this year is being diverted to emergency measures against rising unemployment. At the same time, many Bulgarians living and working abroad are reported to have returned to the country.

From April, the program provided for graduates returning to work in Bulgaria to receive BGN 1,200 per month for one year if they work in a town with below-average salaries.

