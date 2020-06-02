Government of Bulgaria will Allocate BGN 600,000 for the Rila Monastery

The government will allocate BGN 600,000 for the Rila Monastery. This was announced by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who visited the Holy Monastery.

Earlier, they complained that no funds had been transferred to the temple's treasury, although the monastery is on the UNESCO list.

The financial crisis, according to the abbot's grandfather Evlogiy, is unprecedented, and a donation account will be opened within days in order to avoid bankruptcy.

The subsidy that the monastery should receive this year amounts to BGN 597 thousand. The money is earmarked for restorations, repairs and maintenance.

