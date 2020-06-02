"ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3" TPP Reconstructs Playgrounds at "Nataliya" Kindergarten in Galabovo, Bulgaria

The project is worth over BGN 200,000 and is part of the company's program to support the local community

"ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3" TPP carried out a complete reconstruction of the playgrounds at "Nataliya" kindergarten in the town of Galabovo. The project is worth over BGN 200,000 and is part of the agreement for social investments between the company and the Municipality of Galabovo, signed in 2012. As part of the renovation of the playground, shock-absorbing equipment was installed meeting the highest modern standards for the children’s safety. New, modern swings, slides and shady gazebos were purchased and installed. A quiet play area was also built. The old facilities in the kindergarten’s yard were removed and the outer fence was replaced with a new one.

"Nataliya" Kindergarten is one of the two in the town of Galabovo and this year celebrates its 60th anniversary. Its playgrounds had not been renovated for a long time and needed a change to meet the kids' needs for games, fun and good time outside. We are happy that we have provided what is needed so that the kids be fully engaged and the educators rest assured that they play in a safe and modern environment, "said Nadya Sinigerska - Bohorova, Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development Manager at "ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3" TPP.

"The Children will receive a nice gift for June 1st , International Children's Day and in honor of the 60th anniversary of the opening of "Nataliya " kindergarten. I hope that in the future we will continue the good cooperation with "ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3" TPP, whom I would like to thank, "said the Deputy Mayor of Galabovo, Dimitar Vassilev.

You can see footage from the renovated site here:

More than 100 children aged 2 to 7 are being annually educated in Nataliya Kindergarten. ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 TPP has been supporting the establishment in the long run. Representatives of the company often visit on various occasions, have repeatedly held lectures on the World Environment Day. Children from the kindergarten also have visited the power plant itself. Within the agreement with the Municipality of Galabovo, another major project was implemented in 2013 - major repairs of the indoor pool and sports hall of the kindergarten, where more than BGN 165,000 were invested.

ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 TPP is one of the largest corporate donors in the Stara Zagora region. Over the years, investments of over BGN 9 million have been made in support of the local community. Annually, the implemented projects in the municipality of Galabovo to improve living conditions amount to BGN 500,000.

ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 owns and operates the first lignite-fired thermal power plant in Southeast Europe, which operates in full compliance with the highest European standards for occupational safety and environmental protection. The power plant produces 11% of the country's electricity using local energy sources and thus contributes to ensuring Bulgaria's energy security and independence. More than BGN

1.4 billion have been invested in ensuring the TPP’s reliable operation and in environmental protection measures. Shareholders are the international energy company ContourGlobal (73%) and the National Electricity Company (27%).