Dimiter Marinov was Awarded for Honorary Ambassador of Novinite in Culture Category for 2019

The editorial team at Novinite Group voted for Honorary Ambassador of Novinite.com 2019, part of Personality in the News 2019. The winners were selected by the NoviniteGroup team after active and careful research of the most accomplished and significant personalities in the news stream in 2019, who contributed to the positive image of Bulgaria around the world.

The Bulgarian star of Hollywood Dimiter Marinov received his award for "Personality in the News" for 2019.

Marinov, who became the first Bulgarian to win an Oscar for his impressive role in the "Green Book", was elected Honorary Ambassador of the News in the Culture Category.

The actor and lecturer in the USA and Bulgaria received his award just a day before leaving for the USA. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Personality of the News Awards ceremony was postponed this year. The ceremony for the other winners will be held in the coming weeks.

Dimiter Marinov - an actor, recognized for his great role in the Green Book movie, which received Oscar for Best Picture in 2019 and his activities promoting Bulgarian culture abroad.

Dimiter Marinov became the first Bulgarian actor to step on the red carpet at the 91st Academy Awards after he played a major supporting role. The film also won 3 Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood Film Awards and Critics Choice Awards. Playing his violin in a number of restaurants, in 1996, he managed to become an owner of a shop and restaurant.

Marinov began his acting career (in the United States) on The San Diego Repertory Theatre stage in 1999. Later he pursued his passionate dream of working with young children. After completing a three-year business venture with his family in Costa Rica from 2006 to 2009, Marinov returned to the United States to expand his acting career in commercials, television and film.

In the Bandito Brothers production Act of Valor, which was his very first US film audition. In Hollywood, he made a significant resume partnering with Jeff Bridges, Selena Gomez, Kiefer Sutherland, Sofia Vergara, Matthew Perry, William Shatner and many more, but his "big break" was in Green Book directed by Peter Farrelly.

In 2019, Marinov was selected as a special guest actor in S.W.A.T. and has partnered in a supporting role with Denzel Washington.



