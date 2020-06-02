The Weather Today - June 2nd

Today the clouds will be more often significant, cumulus and cumulonimbus and in many places it will rain briefly. In the afternoon in the mountainous and eastern regions the precipitation will be temporarily intense and accompanied by thunder. A light to moderate wind will blow from west-northwest, in Eastern Bulgaria - from east-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 17 and 22 degrees, in the southwestern regions - up to 24, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for June - it will fall further.

Above the mountains the clouds will be significant, cumulus and cumulonimbus and in the afternoon in many places it will rain, over 2200 meters it will snow. In some areas the precipitation will be intense and accompanied by thunder. A moderate wind will blow in the high, in open parts - strong wind from west-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 12 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 4.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be significant too. There will be rain showers, temporarily intense in the afternoon. In some areas it will also thunder. It will blow to a moderate wind from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 15 and 19 degrees. The temperature of the sea water is 17-18 degrees. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.