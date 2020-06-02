The Weather Today - June 2nd

Society | June 2, 2020, Tuesday // 10:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Weather Today - June 2nd pixabay.com

Today the clouds will be more often significant, cumulus and cumulonimbus and in many places it will rain briefly. In the afternoon in the mountainous and eastern regions the precipitation will be temporarily intense and accompanied by thunder. A light to moderate wind will blow from west-northwest, in Eastern Bulgaria - from east-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 17 and 22 degrees, in the southwestern regions - up to 24, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for June - it will fall further. 

Above the mountains the clouds will be significant, cumulus and cumulonimbus and in the afternoon in many places it will rain, over 2200 meters it will snow. In some areas the precipitation will be intense and accompanied by thunder. A moderate wind will blow in the high, in open parts - strong wind from west-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 12 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 4. 

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be significant too. There will be rain showers, temporarily intense in the afternoon. In some areas it will also thunder. It will blow to a moderate wind from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 15 and 19 degrees. The temperature of the sea water is 17-18 degrees. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria